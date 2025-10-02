Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): Following the recent announcement of a prestigious three-year strategic partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Apollo Tyres unveiled its logo on the Indian men's cricket team jersey for the first time in Ahmedabad, before the opening test match against the West Indies on Thursday, as per a release from Apollo Tyres.

Advertisement

This marks a significant milestone in the partnership, coming two days after the Apollo Tyres logo first appeared prominently on the sleeves of women's team jerseys during their match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Advertisement

The presence of the Apollo Tyres logo on the jerseys of both the men's and women's teams symbolises a deep commitment to supporting the sport and celebrating the nation's passion.

Advertisement

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said, "Our logo appearing on the Indian cricket teams' jersey is a moment of great honour for us. Cricket unites the nation like no other sport, and through this association, we aim to go the distance with the teams and their supporters, embodying the spirit of determination, resilience and excellence."

Coming to the match, a calm and composed half-century from KL Rahul powered India to 121/2, trailing by 41 runs at the end of Day 1 against the West Indies on Thursday.

Advertisement

India lost just two wickets in the third session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan falling to the West Indies bowlers.

Jaiswal and Rahul opened the innings for India. Host reached 23/0 after 12.4 overs, with both the openers at the crease, when the rain interrupted the game.

Before rain interrupted the game's play, West Indies bowlers tested Indian openers with their tight line and length. After taking some time to settle in, Jaiswal switched gears and started dealing in boundaries after the restart. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)