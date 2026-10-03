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Home / Sports / ‘Appan chale Punjab medal lai ke’: Asian Games gold medallist Baljeet Kaur’s video goes viral

‘Appan chale Punjab medal lai ke’: Asian Games gold medallist Baljeet Kaur’s video goes viral

The 25-year-old hockey player from Kaka Kandiala village in Tarn Taran was the only woman from Punjab in the national team that won the gold medal

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:30 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Baljeet Kaur, a member of India’s gold medal-winning women’s hockey team, during the Asian Games China vs India match in Japan on October 2. Image credit/Reuters
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“Delhi ni jaana, pehlaan apney pind jaana hai, appan chale Punjab medal lai ke,” (I will not go to Delhi first; I want to visit my village first. I am returning to Punjab with a medal) says Baljeet Kaur, a member of India’s gold medal-winning women’s hockey team at the Asian Games.

A video of the Punjab player, wearing a medal and apparently rushing towards the team, expressing her excitement and pride after the historic triumph has gone viral on social media, drawing appreciation from netizens.

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Hockey India has also shared her video on the social media and it instantly went viral.

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Sharing her emotions, Baljeet Kaur said it was her first appearance at the Asian Games and winning a gold medal was a surreal experience. She said bringing the medal home for Punjab made the achievement even more special.

The Indian women’s hockey team clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games, with Baljeet Kaur playing a part in the title-winning campaign. Her heartfelt remarks about returning to her village before heading elsewhere have struck a chord with people across the state.

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The 25-year-old hockey player from Kaka Kandiala village in Tarn Taran was the only woman from Punjab in the national team that won the gold medal.

Her father works as a labourer.

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