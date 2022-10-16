Appetiser before main course

Brisbane, October 15
West Indies are the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, and 2014 champions Sri Lanka are the only three-time finalists in the championship for international cricket’s shortest format.
Even with those credentials, two of the game’s traditional entertainers are having to go through a preliminary stage with the lower-ranked teams to earn a spot in the main round of the T20 World Cup.
The first round begins with Sri Lanka, winners of the Asia Cup, opening Group A against Namibia at Kardinia Park in Geelong, west of Melbourne. Nicholas Pooran will lead the West Indies line-up out against Scotland at Hobart in Group B on Monday, around the same time defending champions Australia will play a practice match against India, the inaugural T20 champions in 2007.
“As a group we’re doing well, putting our ego aside, trying to move toward a team plan,” Pooran said after his team lost a two-game warm-up series against Australia last week in Queensland. “By the time of the World Cup... we’ll be ready.”
If West Indies and Sri Lanka finish in the top-two in their four-team groups next week, they’ll join the top eight-ranked teams in the Super 12 stage. That kicks off next Saturday with a 2021 final rematch between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, and it would be followed by another intense derby the following day in Melbourne between India and Pakistan.
Round one
The first phase includes eight teams seeded into two groups, with the top two in each group advancing to the Super 12 for a shot at the title. A Sri Lanka line-up led by Dasun Shanaka and featuring leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga should dominate Group A, which contains Netherlands and United Arab Emirates as well as Namibia. Group B is likely to be a tougher contest, with Ireland and Zimbabwe joining West Indies and Scotland. — AP
Groups
Group A
Namibia
Netherlands
Sri Lanka
UAE
Group B
Ireland
Scotland
West Indies
Zimbabwe
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...