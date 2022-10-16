Appetiser before main course

Brisbane, October 15

West Indies are the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, and 2014 champions Sri Lanka are the only three-time finalists in the championship for international cricket’s shortest format.

Even with those credentials, two of the game’s traditional entertainers are having to go through a preliminary stage with the lower-ranked teams to earn a spot in the main round of the T20 World Cup.

The first round begins with Sri Lanka, winners of the Asia Cup, opening Group A against Namibia at Kardinia Park in Geelong, west of Melbourne. Nicholas Pooran will lead the West Indies line-up out against Scotland at Hobart in Group B on Monday, around the same time defending champions Australia will play a practice match against India, the inaugural T20 champions in 2007.

“As a group we’re doing well, putting our ego aside, trying to move toward a team plan,” Pooran said after his team lost a two-game warm-up series against Australia last week in Queensland. “By the time of the World Cup... we’ll be ready.”

If West Indies and Sri Lanka finish in the top-two in their four-team groups next week, they’ll join the top eight-ranked teams in the Super 12 stage. That kicks off next Saturday with a 2021 final rematch between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, and it would be followed by another intense derby the following day in Melbourne between India and Pakistan.

Round one

The first phase includes eight teams seeded into two groups, with the top two in each group advancing to the Super 12 for a shot at the title. A Sri Lanka line-up led by Dasun Shanaka and featuring leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga should dominate Group A, which contains Netherlands and United Arab Emirates as well as Namibia. Group B is likely to be a tougher contest, with Ireland and Zimbabwe joining West Indies and Scotland. — AP

Groups

Group A

Namibia

Netherlands

Sri Lanka

UAE

Group B

Ireland

Scotland

West Indies

Zimbabwe