"Approach remains the same...": Lakshya Sen after second Hylo Open triumph

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen expressed happiness at winning the Hylo Open men's singles title, saying that he is happy that his hard work translated to a title and his approach will stay the same: Putting in effort, improving his game and giving his best in every match.

Lakshya defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in straight games to clinch the men's singles title at the Hylo Open on Sunday. Lakshya registered a 21-17, 21-10 victory in the final, securing his seventh BWF World Tour title and his second Hylo Open crown.

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In a statement after the match, Lakshya said, "It feels really good. I have always believed in taking things one match at a time and giving my absolute best every time I step on court. That’s exactly what I did this week as well, and I’m happy that all the hard work translated into a title.

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"Winning my seventh career title is definitely special, and I’m really happy with the way I played throughout the tournament. For me, the approach remains the same. I just want to keep putting in the effort, improving my game and giving my best in every match."

"I am also grateful to everyone who has believed in me and stood by me, especially my family, coaches and the entire team. Their support means a lot," he signed off.

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The Indian shuttler produced an impressive performance in the second game after taking the opening game 21-17. He maintained control of the rallies and capitalised on errors from Christie to build a seven-point advantage at 16-9, according to ESPN.

Despite the Indonesian's attempts to fight back, Lakshya continued to put pressure on his opponent. Christie missed an important opportunity when his crosscourt smash went wide, allowing the Indian to move closer to the title. Lakshya then earned 10 match points after successfully reviewing a line call and converted the next point to seal the championship with a 21-10 win in the second game. (ANI)

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