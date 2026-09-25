Arabian Aces join Abu Dhabi T10 with star-studded squad for 2026 debut

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 25 (ANI): The Abu Dhabi T10 has welcomed another exciting new franchise into its 2026 line-up, with the all-new Arabian Aces arriving on the scene armed with an explosive combination of international cricketing firepower, experienced leadership, and ambitious new ownership.

Led by a consortium headed by British entrepreneur Pankaj Jain and global entrepreneur and investor Neeraj Jain, the Arabian Aces will make their tournament debut when the Abu Dhabi T10 returns to Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7-20, according to a press release from Abu Dhabi T10.

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And the newcomers have wasted little time in signalling their intent. Former England all-rounder and World Cup winner Moeen Ali has been named the franchise’s Icon and Captain, with West Indies powerhouse Andre Russell and England international Liam Livingstone joining him to form a formidable squad core.

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Former South Africa international Lance Klusener, one of the most destructive all-rounders of his generation who has since built extensive coaching experience across international and franchise cricket, takes charge as Head Coach.

Arabian Aces’ arrival comes as the Abu Dhabi T10 enters a new era under the ownership of Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (ADCSH), with the 2026 tournament bringing together a refreshed franchise line-up and some of the biggest names in the short-format game. Already confirmed for the November showdown are the UAE Bulls and the Royal Desert Champions, with more announcements expected ahead of the September 30 Official Player Draft in Abu Dhabi.

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Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH and the Abu Dhabi T10, said, “The Arabian Aces are exactly the kind of aspirational new franchise we are excited to welcome as we shape the next era of the Abu Dhabi T10. They have assembled an outstanding leadership group and made a real statement with the calibre of players and coaching expertise they are bringing to the tournament."

“With Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, and Liam Livingstone in the line-up and Lance Klusener leading the coaching set-up, there is a great deal for fans to look forward to. We want the tournament to deliver compelling, world-class cricket in Abu Dhabi, and the Arabian Aces will add a hugely exciting dimension to what promises to be a fantastic 2026 edition,” he added.

The franchise brings together the business experience and international outlook of Pankaj Jain and Neeraj Jain, who share an ambition to establish the Arabian Aces as a distinctive and enduring sporting brand.

Pankaj Jain is the founder and CEO of Aaseya, a global technology services company operating across 13 countries. Recognised as a Global Asian of the Year and featured in Brands of Tomorrow, he brings almost three decades of experience building global businesses, brands and high-performance teams, with entrepreneurial interests spanning technology, real estate and other ventures.

Pankaj Jain said, “Arabian Aces represents an exciting new chapter for us, and we are delighted to be joining the Abu Dhabi T10 at such an important point in the tournament’s evolution. Our ambition is to create a professionally managed franchise with a strong identity and a culture built around performance, ambition and teamwork."

“To begin that journey with Moeen, Andre and Liam, three players who have proven themselves at the highest levels of the game, together with someone of Lance Klusener’s calibre as Head Coach, gives us a tremendous foundation. We are excited to see the Arabian Aces take to the field in Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Neeraj Jain brings more than 23 years of experience across technology, real estate, hospitality and strategic investments, having built and invested in ventures across the US, India and the Middle East. A passionate sports enthusiast, his focus on high-performance teams and ambitious brands will help shape the franchise’s development on and off the field.

He said, “We want Arabian Aces to become a franchise that players are proud to represent and that partners and fans genuinely connect with. The Abu Dhabi T10 gives us an exciting international platform on which to build that vision. We have started with a strong cricketing structure and some exceptional talent, but this is about much more than one season. Our aim is to build a franchise with its own character, a commitment to excellence and a long-term presence in Abu Dhabi.”

At the centre of the Arabian Aces’ challenge will be Moeen Ali, whose experience across international cricket and major T20 competitions around the world will be complemented by two players ideally suited to the fast-paced demands of the T10 format.

Russell is one of the most recognised and destructive all-rounders in short-format cricket, while Livingstone brings an array of attacking batting and spin-bowling options to a line-up designed to entertain from the outset.

Klusener will oversee the team’s cricketing strategy, preparation and performance alongside Moeen and the wider support staff, with further player announcements to follow as the Arabian Aces complete their squad.

Shoeb Ahmed has meanwhile been appointed Chief Operating Officer and will oversee the team’s operational, commercial and partnership activities. He brings extensive experience across cricket broadcasting, media, commercial partnerships and UAE cricket. (ANI)

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