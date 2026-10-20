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Home / Sports / Arafat Minhas' all-round show helps Pakistan thrash England by 87 runs

Arafat Minhas' all-round show helps Pakistan thrash England by 87 runs

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ANI
Updated At : 10:19 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 20 (ANI): Arafat Minhas delivered a sensational all-round performance, scoring 59 runs and taking six wickets as Pakistan defeated England by 87 runs in the second match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a massive total of 302/9 in their 50 overs before bowling England out for 215 in 38.4 overs to register a convincing victory.

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Pakistan suffered an early setback when Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a duck off the first ball. Saim Ayub fell for eight, while Babar Azam contributed 34 runs before being dismissed. Saad Baig scored 35, but Pakistan found themselves under pressure after losing five wickets for 133 runs.

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Hasan Nawaz steadied the innings with a crucial 79 off 74 balls, striking five fours and four sixes. He found valuable support from Minhas, who scored 59 off 58 deliveries, including nine boundaries, to help Pakistan rebuild and accelerate in the middle overs.

Faheem Ashraf provided the finishing touch with a quickfire 39 off 26 balls as Pakistan reached 302/9, setting England a challenging target of 303 runs.

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In response, England made a promising start, with Tom Banton scoring 57 off 53 balls and Ben Duckett contributing 45 off 46 deliveries. The pair helped England build momentum before Duckett's dismissal triggered a shift in the contest.

Banton also departed after reaching his half-century, while Harry Brook managed just five runs, leaving England under increasing pressure. Joe Root attempted to stabilise the innings, but Pakistan's bowlers continued to make inroads.

Minhas proved to be the decisive factor with the ball, claiming six wickets for 40 runs and dismantling England's middle and lower order. England eventually folded for 215 in 38.4 overs, falling 87 runs short of the target.

Minhas was named Player of the Match for his outstanding contribution with both bat and ball. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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