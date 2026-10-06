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Home / Sports / Archer Bommadevara receives warm welcome in Vijayawada after double silver at Asian Games, eyes LA Olympics

Archer Bommadevara receives warm welcome in Vijayawada after double silver at Asian Games, eyes LA Olympics

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ANI
Updated At : 08:46 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara received a warm welcome from family members, friends, sports officials and fans after returning to Vijayawada following his double silver medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Family members, friends, sports officials and fans welcomed Dhiraj warmly at the Vijayawada airport on Tuesday.

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Speaking to ANI, Dhiraj Bommadevara expressed happiness at the warm welcome and said the reception would motivate him to work harder and make the country and state proud. He added that his next targets are the World Championships, which will offer Olympic quotas, followed by the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

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"I'm feeling so happy that I got this good welcome from my gurus (coaches), from my parents, from my friends, and from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh. I'm feeling so happy that I got this welcome, and it's like this is going to push me forward. I just wanted to do more hard work and fly our country's flag so that I make everyone proud—our state and nation," he said.

"We have the World Championships next year, which is for Olympic quotas, and after that, we have LA [Los Angeles Olympics]," he added.

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Bommadevara combined with Yashdeep Sanjay Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan as India secured a silver medal in the men's recurve team event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 1-5 to South Korea in the final.

Earlier, Bommadevara also combined with Kumkum Mohod as the pair settled for silver in the mixed recurve archery team event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 3-5 to China's Zhu Jingyi and Li Mengqi in the gold-medal match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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