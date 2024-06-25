Archers book Paris ticket via rankings

New Delhi, June 24
India secured men’s and women’s team quotas in archery for this year’s Paris Olympics based on the updated world rankings today.
Squad
Men’s team: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav
Women’s team: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat
India topped the rankings among the non-qualified nations in the both men’s and women’s sections to seal their quotas.
India will, thus, be eligible to compete in all the five medal events in Paris – men’s and women’s team, individual and mixed categories.
In the men’s section, India and China made the cut, while Indonesia were the second nation to secure the team Olympics quota in the women’s section.
The team events will have 12 sides in each section, while five teams will compete in the mixed competitions. For the first time, team quotas are offered to the top-two nations after the three-leg Olympics qualifiers.
Fab four for Rai, Deepika
Forty-year-old Army veteran Tarundeep Rai, who made his Olympics debut at Athens 2004, will make his fourth Games appearance.
Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari, too, will compete in her fourth Olympics on the trot, having made her maiden appearance in London 2012.
Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will make their Olympics debuts, while for Pravin Jadhav it will be his second successive Games after Tokyo.
