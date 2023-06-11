Archers finish 5th at Asia Cup

PTI

Singapore, June 10

The Indian archers crumbled under pressure against the mighty South Koreans and Chinese to lose all their six summit clashes to finish fifth at the Asia Cup Stage 3 here today.

India ended up with seven medals — six silver and one bronze. South Korea accounted for four gold, one silver and two bronze medals to top the medals tally. China finished second with four gold and three bronze medals.

India began the day by going down to South Korea by two points (232-234) in the compound women’s team final. From a four-point deficit in the first end, the trio of Sakshi Chaudhary, Pragati and Deepika bounced back to make it 175-176. But slipped further back in the final end.