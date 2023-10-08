Archers' joy compounds, end with nine medals

PTI

Hangzhou, October 7

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam led India’s medal rush with a hat-trick of gold as the compound archers ended South Korea’s dominance to propel the country to its best-ever haul of nine medals at the Asian Games here today.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam won her third gold. PTI

The compound archers claimed all the five gold medals on offer, while veteran Abhishek Verma and Aditi Gopichand Swami secured one silver and a bronze each.

The recurve archers earlier on Friday bagged two medals, India’s first in 13 years in the Olympics discipline.

India had won two silver medals in archery in the 2018 edition in Indonesia.

Reigning world champion Aditi began the penultimate day at the continental showpiece by winning a bronze in the women’s compound individual event when she prevailed 146-140 over Indonesia’s Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in a one-sided playoff.

Later Jyothi, who had already secured gold in the mixed pair and women’s team events, made it three in a row when she rallied to defeat her formidable South Korean So Chaewon 149-145 in the women’s compound individual final.

In a battle between the master and apprentice, it was the 21-year-old reigning world champion Deotale who emerged winner by two points. Deotale was near flawless and dropped just one point to overwhelm Verma 149-147, which completed India’s overall dominance in the compound section.

