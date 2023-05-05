Archers keep show on road

Tashkent, May 4
Continuing their dominance, India’s archers stormed into the finals of the recurve and compound mixed pair sections in the ongoing Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament here today.
The archers have so far made the finals in all the 10 sections of the continental event. The second-seeded mixed pair duo of Mrinal Chauhan and Sangeeta, who got a bye into the quarterfinals, defeated Hong Kong 6-0 (37-32 34-33 36-34) before eliminating Uzbekistan 5-4 (36-37 36-35 39-36 37-39) in the semifinals.
In the compound mixed section, the duo of Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur pipped Iraq by a narrow 152-151 margin to move into
the final.
