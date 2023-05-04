Archers on a roll, two more medals assured

PTI

Tashkent, May 3

India’s archers kept themselves in line for a clean sweep in the compound section, while they also confirmed two medals in the recurve section to continue their dominance in the Asia Cup Stage II world ranking tournament here today.

Multiple World Cup gold medallist Abhishek Verma set up a gold medal clash with teammate Amit Kumar, while Kushal Dalal also remained in hunt for a bronze in the men’s compound individual section.

Abhishek defeated Sergey Khristich of Kazakhstan 148-140, while Amit got past his teammate Kushal 146-144 en route the final.

The compound women archers also followed suit as Raginee Markoo defeated Parneet Kaur 146-141 and Pragati got the better of Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan 146-141 to make it an all-Indian individual final. Parneet will take on Adel in the bronze playoff.

The compound mixed pair team have already got a bye into the semifinals by virtue of their top seeding and are one win away from a medal.

In the men’s recurve individual section, top-seeded Mrinal Chauhan overcame Alexandr Yeremenko of Kazakhstan in the shoot-off to advance into the final.

After an end-to-end battle, Chauhan won 6-5 (25-26 29-27 27-27 30-24 27-28 10*-10) in the shoot-off that was decided by thinnest of margins with the Indian hitting closer to the centre. Chauhan will face Wang Baobin of China in the men’s recurve individual final on Friday.

Earlier, Chauhan defeated his teammate Indra Chand Swami 7-1 (28-28 27-26 28-27 29-27) in the quarters.

There was, however, disappointment for former Olympian and two-time World Cup individual gold medallist Jayanta Talukdar after he made a quarterfinals exit. On a comeback trail, the 37-year-old lost out to Yeremenko of Kazakhstan 3-7 (27-27 27-28 25-26 26-25 27-28) in the last-eight.

In the recurve women’s individual section, India stormed into the final after Sangeeta got the better of Yagn Xiaolei of China 6-4 (27-26 27-27 26-28 28-25 27-27).

Sangeeta will take on Jiaxin Wu of China. Madhu Vedwan made a quarterfinals exit, while Tanisha Verma, Prachi Singh lost in the pre-quarterfinals.