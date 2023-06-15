Archers on target, bag two bronze

Medellin (Colombia), June 14
India bagged bronze medals in the men’s and women’s compound team events to open their account in the archery World Cup Stage 3 here today.
The top-seeded women’s team of Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur defeated Mexico in the tiebreaker 232-232 (29*-29) to win the medal.
In the men’s section, the second-seeded trio of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar beat hosts Colombia 236-228.
Earlier, Aditi smashed the Under-18 world record to qualify as the top archer.
The 16-year-old, who won silver at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last December, topped the compound women’s field with 711 points out of a possible 720 here today.
In her maiden World Cup season, Aditi beat the previous best of 705, set only in May by Liko Arreola, who was also making her debut for the US senior team and finished ninth (698). “I feel amazing and I am very happy,” said the teenager.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut
This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...
Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England
While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...
Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing
Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...
Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud
India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students ...
Delighted, grateful for everyone's support: PM Modi after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers
The Wall will remember sacrifices of over 4,000 soldiers who...