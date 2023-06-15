Archers on target, bag two bronze

PTI

Medellin (Colombia), June 14

India bagged bronze medals in the men’s and women’s compound team events to open their account in the archery World Cup Stage 3 here today.

The top-seeded women’s team of Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur defeated Mexico in the tiebreaker 232-232 (29*-29) to win the medal.

In the men’s section, the second-seeded trio of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar beat hosts Colombia 236-228.

Earlier, Aditi smashed the Under-18 world record to qualify as the top archer.

The 16-year-old, who won silver at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last December, topped the compound women’s field with 711 points out of a possible 720 here today.

In her maiden World Cup season, Aditi beat the previous best of 705, set only in May by Liko Arreola, who was also making her debut for the US senior team and finished ninth (698). “I feel amazing and I am very happy,” said the teenager.