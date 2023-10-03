Archers on target in team events

PTI

Hangzhou, October 2

Indian archers showed tenacity and authority in equal measure to storm into the quarterfinals in all the six team events of the Asian Games here today.

The Indians played five team elimination rounds and dropped just one set on way to their respective quarterfinals matches in both recurve and compound sections.

India have got a bye into the quarters by virtue of topping the qualifications in the women’s compound team event.

India remained in contention in all five gold medals up for grabs in the compound section with all the four archers – Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami – progressing to their respective individual quarterfinals in the afternoon session.

In the recurve section, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Atanu Das advanced, while India’s campaign ended in the women’s individual section in the only blip of the day.

First, it was the top-seeded compound mixed team of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi, who showed the way as they dropped just one point from 16 arrows to eliminate UAE’s Amna Alawadhi and Mohammed Binamro 159-151.

Then, the recurve mixed pair duo of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat were at their best, overcoming a first-set deficit to defeat Malaysia in a three-setter. The fifth-seeded Indian duo of Das and Ankita rallied to beat the Malaysian team of Syaqiera Binti Mashayikh and Muhamad Zarif Syahir Bin Zolkepeli 6-2 (39-38 37-36 39-33).

In the compound men’s team event, the second-seeded Indian trio of Ojas, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar thrashed 15th seed Singapore (Woon Teng NG, Lee Chung Hee Alan, Jun Hui Goh) 235-219.

The men’s recurve team of Das, Dhiraj and Tushar Shelke beat Hong Kong’s Kwok Yin Chai, Law Kwun Pok Lucien and Wn Chun Kit 6-0 (58-47 57-49 57-55) in a lopsided contest. The unfancied women’s recurve team of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur also shone ousting 12th-seeded Thailand. 5-1 (49-47 54-54 55-54).

#Asian Games