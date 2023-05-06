Archers rule Asia, end with 14 medals

PTI

Tashkent, May 5

India’s compound archers bagged all the medals on offer in the individual category, while also winning the team gold medals as the country topped the Asia Cup Stage 2 world ranking tournament with seven gold, five silver and two bronze medals here today.

The compound archers, who won a total of five gold, two silver and two bronze medals, showed the way in the morning session. The women’s team of Parneet Kaur, Raginee Markoo and Pragati defeated Kazakhstan 232-223 to begin India’s gold rush. Abhishek Verma, Kushal Dalal and Amit followed suit by winning the men’s team event by beating against Hong Kong 233-226. The mixed team of Verma and Parneet then got the better of Kazakhstan 157-145 for a third gold.

Raginee beat teammate Pragati 144-144 (10*-10) by the thinnest of margins in the shoot-off to win the women’s individual gold. Parneet defeated Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan 143-141 in the bronze medal playoff.

In the men’s section, Multiple World Cup gold medallist Verma was pushed to the limit by youngster Amit. But Verma used all his experience to win 143-143 (10*-10) after hitting closer to the centre in a thrilling shoot-off finish. Dalal edged out Kazakh Sergey Khristich 142-141 to bag the bronze.

Mixed day in recurve

Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke and Jayanta Talukdar outplayed China 5-1 (57-54, 54-54, 54-51) in the recurve men’s team final. The mixed team duo of Chauhan and Sangeeta overcame a scare from China before winning 5-4 (36-37, 39-39, 37-36, 37-37, 20-18).

In the men’s individual section, Chauhan lost to Wang Baobin 2-6 (29-30, 29-29, 27-28, 26-26). Sangeeta lost to Wu Jiaxin 3-7 (27-26, 27-27, 26-27, 24-27, 26-30). The women’s team of Sangeeta, Madhu Vedwan and Tanisha Verma lost 0-6 (52-56, 47-52, 51-52) to China.