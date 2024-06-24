Archery World Cup: Recurve archers win two bronze medals

PTI

Antalya, June 23

Recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara secured two bronze medals — one in individual and another in mixed team with Bhajan Kaur — as India ended their campaign with four medals in the World Cup Stage 3.

India could have added another but Ankita Bhakat, eyeing a maiden World Cup medal, narrowly lost her semifinal to eventual gold medalist and top seed Yang Xiaolei of China. She eventually ended up losing her bronze medal match as well.

The third-seeded mixed team of Dhiraj and Bhajan produced an excellent performance to rally past Mexico 5-3 (35-38, 40-39, 38-37, 38-38) and clinch bronze.

Dhiraj, who qualified as No. 3 seed, added another in the individual section when he defeated ninth-seeded Marco Nespoli of Italy 7-3 (28-27, 29-28, 27-28, 28-28, 30-29).