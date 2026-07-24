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Home / Sports / Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi announces retirement from international football

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi announces retirement from international football

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ANI
Updated At : 07:53 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 24 (ANI): Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished 17-year career in which he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa America titles.

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The 38-year-old centre-back made 139 appearances for Argentina and was part of the squad that reached this year's FIFA World Cup final in the United States.

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The defending champions fell 1-0 to Spain in the title match, marking Otamendi's final appearance for the national team, as per Reuters.

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"Today I have to write the most difficult words of my career. As fate would have it, my last match was a World Cup final. It wasn't the result we wanted, but I'm leaving with my head held high, knowing that this team gave it their all right up to the very last second. Thank you, Argentina, for allowing me to fulfil the dream of becoming a world champion," Otamendi posted on Instagram.

Argentina's bid to retain the World Cup title ended in heartbreak after a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the final. Inspired by Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste showed remarkable resilience throughout the knockout stages, coming from two goals down to defeat Egypt in the Round of 32 before producing a stunning late comeback to edge past England in the semi-finals.

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However, it took an exceptional Spain side under Luis de la Fuente to finally end Argentina's reign, as La Roja outclassed the holders to reclaim the World Cup crown.

Otamendi recently returned to his homeland to join Argentine giants River Plate after bringing the curtain down on a successful career in Europe, where he enjoyed spells with Porto, Valencia, Manchester City and Benfica.

A stalwart of Argentina's golden generation, the veteran centre-back represented his country at four FIFA World Cups, cementing his legacy as one of the nation's most accomplished defenders. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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