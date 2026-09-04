Buenos Aires [Argentina], September 4 (ANI): Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta made a stunning return to action, scoring twice in Fiorentina's 7-3 win against Operazione Nostalgia in an exhibition match.

The match was held at the team's home arena of Stadio Artemio Franchi. Gabriel, who wore the Fiorentina colours from 1991-2000, scoring over 160 goals in over 260 appearances, was exceptional for the Fiorentina All-Stars team, with over 20,000 supporters turning up to watch the match marking the club's 100th anniversary, as per Goal.com.

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The former Argentine star, who donned the national colours from 1991 to 2002, had his teammates Manuel Rui Costa, Roberto Baggio, and Francesco Totti. His performances took the crowd back to his prolific spell with the club in the 1990s, when he won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana and Serie B titles once each.

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Speaking after the match, Batistuta said that he chose to attack the net beneath the Curva Fiesole during the first half after winning the pre-match coin toss.

"I won the toss and chose to go towards that goal because I feel it's familiar," Batistuta said, as quoted by Goal.com. "Honestly, I am not in shape to play, but I could not miss Fiorentina's party. I am part of these 100 years, so I wanted to be here."

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"I felt their love, and clearly they felt what I feel for them, so it is reciprocal, and I hope it continues," he added.

This joyful match was a stark contrast to the club's current official anniversary match on August 29 this year, as Fabio Grosso's current Fiorentina side suffered a crushing 3-0 loss to a newly promoted Frosinone in Serie A. The club's celebrations featured torchlight parades and city-wide light installations despite the loss.

Reflecting on the club's nature and its fans, Batistuta said that the love for the team in the city is incredible and "rarely seen anywhere in the world".

"Do not try to find explanations, you understand? Just feel it," he signed off. (ANI)

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