Argentina legend Lionel Messi "very excited" to visit "beautiful" India in December

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Argentina's decorated player, Lionel Messi, confirmed his visit to India in December this year, during which he will travel to Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and subtly hinted at the prospect of visiting one more city.

Over the past month, speculation had been building around Messi's arrival, with various reports indicating it would occur towards the end of the year. On Thursday evening, the Olympic gold medallist announced his first trip to India after 14 years.

On December 13, Messi will make an appearance at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. On December 14 and 15, Messi will be present at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, respectively. During his last visit in 2011, the 38-year-old magician played a friendly match with his Argentina team against Venezuela in Kolkata.

"I'm truly excited to be visiting such a beautiful country as India this December. It will be a pleasure to attend concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city...these tickets will be available exclusively on the District app. It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India's biggest stars and top dignitaries. Thanks to The Satadru Dutta Initiative for making it possible to come back to India after 14 years," Messi wrote on Instagram.

Last month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Messi's trip to Maharashtra on December 14 would be part of the GOAT Tour. The 2022 Qatar World Cup winner gifted Fadnavis a signed ball. Fadnavis revealed that during Messi's time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on December 14.

"Guess what! Lionel Messi is coming to Maharashtra and.... will play football with you, my young friends! Thank you, Messi for gifting me your personally signed football! I welcome your forthcoming visit to Mumbai on 14th December 2025, as a part GOAT Tour! Under-14 young football players from across Maharashtra will be selected by our Sports Department, MITRA and WIFA and will get to practice with Lionel Messi on 14th December! I invite football fans and the corporates to support our efforts to bring world-class training to Maharashtra's YOUth!" Fadnavis wrote on X. (ANI)

