"Argentina look like gladiators, a team everybody has to beat": Former Republic of Ireland footballer on FIFA World Cup R16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup knockout stage is set to deliver eight high-voltage Round of 16 clashes as the race for football's biggest prize enters its most unforgiving phase. Heavyweights Argentina, France, England and Spain will look to justify their favourites tag, while Portugal's blockbuster showdown against Spain headlines a round where one mistake can end a nation's World Cup dream.

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Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester City defender and Zee5 expert Terry Phelan said the biggest difference between the group stage and knockout football is the players' mentality.

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"It is a do-or-die situation now. The top players have to show that winning mentality individually and collectively because there is no margin for mistakes. A lapse of concentration can cost you," he said.

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Among the favourites, Phelan believes France have quietly emerged as serious contenders despite attracting less attention than some of their rivals.

"France has gone under the radar. Everyone is talking about England, Spain, Portugal and Argentina, but France has been doing things the right way. They could surprise a lot of people," said Phelan as per a press release.

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The knockout stage also sets the stage for a fascinating Golden Boot battle, with Lionel Messi (seven goals), Kylian Mbappe (six goals), Harry Kane (five goals), Erling Haaland (five goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo (three goals) all chasing goals to take their nations into the quarterfinals.

"This is why you pay the big money for top strikers. They keep delivering on the biggest stage, and it's wonderful to see them competing for the Golden Boot," he added.

All eyes will also be on the highly anticipated Portugal vs Spain clash, where Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of World Cup glory continues. With Lionel Messi still leading Argentina's charge, the iconic rivalry between the two legends remains one of the tournament's biggest narratives.

"Let us enjoy them while we can. The debate will always continue, but if one of them lifts the World Cup, it will only add another chapter to their incredible rivalry."

As the pressure mounts, Phelan expects defensive resilience to become just as important as attacking quality.

"Concentration is everything in knockout football. It only takes a second for the ball to end up in the back of the net, so defenders have to stay switched on from the first whistle to the last."

While several contenders remain in the hunt, Phelan believes defending champions Argentina are still the benchmark.

"Argentina look dominant. They look like gladiators, and they mean business. With Lionel Messi leading them, I think they are the team everybody has to beat," he signed off. (ANI)

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