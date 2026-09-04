Argentina to honour Lionel Messi with 10th-minute tribute across football matches

Buenos Aires [Argentina], September 4 (ANI): All football matches across Argentina this weekend will be paused in the 10th minute for a 60-second round of applause in honour of Lionel Messi, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced, following the superstar's decision to retire from international football, Reuters reported.

The tribute will be held across men's and women's divisions and disciplines, with stadiums equipped with screens also instructed to play an AFA institutional video before matches.

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"For the upcoming matchday across all men's and women's divisions and disciplines, matches will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a minute of applause in recognition of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team," the AFA announced late Wednesday, according to Reuters.

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"Furthermore, stadiums equipped with screens must broadcast the Association's institutional ⁠video before the start of the matches," the AFA statement added.

The 10th-minute tribute is a nod to Messi's iconic No. 10 jersey, which he has worn throughout the majority of his Argentina career.

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Messi announced his retirement from the national team on Monday, bringing the curtain down on a decorated international career that began with his senior debut in 2005. He became Argentina's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, while guiding the country to three major international titles.

"After the time that passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to communicate to everyone that I am retiring from the national team," Messi wrote Monday on Instagram.

"It was a decision that hurt and hurts in a soul, but I understand that this is the moment. I swear to you that I always gave everything, not just in ‌the ⁠last few years when we won everything but before as well and I always fought and left everything on the field for this shirt, to give you all joys and make you feel proud to be Argentines through soccer," he added.

The 39-year-old's Argentina journey included several years of disappointment before he finally delivered major silverware. After losing the 2014 World Cup final to Germany and the 2016 Copa America final to Chile, Messi helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America, ending a 28-year wait for a major trophy.

He then led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, scoring twice in the final against France before converting his penalty in the shootout as Argentina won 4-2 after the match ended 3-3 following extra time.

Argentina retained the Copa America title in 2024, adding another major trophy to Messi's international honours.

His World Cup career spanned six editions from 2006 to 2026, with 21 goals in 34 appearances. At the 2026 World Cup, he scored eight goals and provided four assists, including his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, will continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer despite stepping away from international football. (ANI)

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