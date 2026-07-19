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Home / Sports / Argentina vs Spain World Cup final: Football crazy Keralam declares holiday for schools, colleges tomorrow

Argentina vs Spain World Cup final: Football crazy Keralam declares holiday for schools, colleges tomorrow

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ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Thiruvanthapuram (Keralam) [India], July 19 (ANI): Keralam has declared July 20 a holiday for schools and colleges in the state, allowing students to stay up and watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, which kicks off after midnight India time.

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The holiday for schools under the General Education Department was declared, considering the requests from students who are football enthusiasts. The announcement was made by the Office of the Keralam Education Minister.

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Chief Minister VD Satheesan wrote on social media: "As Keralam catches the ultimate football fever ahead of the grand Argentina-Spain finale. To ensure our young fans can enjoy the midnight thriller without worrying about school or college the next morning, the Government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow. Stay up, cheer out loud, and enjoy the game."

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The State's Minister for General Education, N Shamshudeen also took to his social media platform and said, "Aren't you happy now, children? .....Since the World Cup football final match is being held at midnight today, considering the request of sports-loving students, the State's public education department has declared a holiday for schools under the department tomorrow (Monday, July 20)..."

Football fans and associations across Kerala greeted the government's decision with much fanfare.

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The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday at 12.30 am Indian Standard Time. The reigning European champions Spain are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

In Alappuzha, Argentinian fans gathered together to cheer for their favourite team. Dressed in jerseys, supporters were seen celebrating the World Cup spirit with enthusiasm and joy before the final.

One Argentinian supporter told ANI, "... We are eagerly waiting for this match. For our haters, this will be a proud moment. Tonight we will win the match, and Messi will lift the World Cup..."

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, said, "I'm not a football expert... All I know is that Keralam has more Argentina fans than Spain fans. So know where Keralam will be. I'm safely flying out to Parliament in Delhi. I will try and avoid the drama, whatever is going to happen here, when the results come out. But by all accounts, it's going to be a very remarkable match because these are two extraordinarily successful teams. I think, frankly, for our football fans, one of the sad things is we don't have our own national team to identify with at these levels. I only hope that watching this world-class football will inspire more youngsters in India to become world-class footballers themselves..."

Meanwhile, the state's Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph today assured that there would be no power disruption during the FIFA World Cup final and that all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

Addressing reporters in Kannur, Joseph reassured that arrangements were in place for people to watch the match.

Responding to a query by a reporter on the final match, while regular games last for 90 minutes, there is a possibility of extended playtime due to strong teams, necessitating preparations for extra time.

Joseph said special instructions had been issued to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to maintain an uninterrupted power supply throughout the match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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