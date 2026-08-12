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Home / Sports / Argentina World Cup winner Rulli joins Manchester City from Marseille

Argentina World Cup winner Rulli joins Manchester City from Marseille

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], August 12 (ANI): Manchester City have signed Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from French club Olympique de Marseille on a two-year contract, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

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The 34-year-old arrives as a replacement for James Trafford, who left City to join Leeds United.

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Rulli returns to Manchester City after spending the 2016-17 season at the club, although he did not make a senior appearance during his first stint. He joins as an experienced backup option, with Gianluigi Donnarumma continuing as City's first-choice goalkeeper.

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"This is an amazing opportunity for me and one I had to grasp," Rulli said in a club statement, as per Reuters.

"When the chance to join Manchester City comes along, you have to take it. Everyone knows what an impressive club this is."

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Rulli has earned eight caps for Argentina and was part of the squads that lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 Copa America.

The goalkeeper has also enjoyed spells with several European clubs, including Real Sociedad, Montpellier, Villarreal and Ajax.

During his time at Villarreal, he played a key role in the club's 2021 Europa League final triumph over Manchester United, saving a penalty in the shootout. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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