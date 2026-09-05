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Home / Sports / Argentine football legend Carlos Tevez to play farewell football match in December; Ronaldo, Messi reportedly invited

Argentine football legend Carlos Tevez to play farewell football match in December; Ronaldo, Messi reportedly invited

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ANI
Updated At : 07:52 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Buenos Aires [Argentina], September 5 (ANI): Argentina football legend and UEFA Champions League winner with Manchester United Carlos Tevez could play his farewell match for Boca Juniors in December this year, with legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly among the ones invited, reported TyC Sports.

Tevez, who retired from competitive football in June 2022, could play his farewell match at La Bombonera in December. Wearing the Boca Juniors colours, Tevez won 11 titles, including five Primera Division titles, the top-flight league in Argentina, from 2001-2004 and then 2018-21. Tevez, who shared time with Messi in Argentina colours and with Cristiano as a part of Manchester United, could possibly get these two demigods of football in the same line-up.

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Tevez got in contact with Juan Roman Riquelme, his former teammate and current president of the club, and the latter offered him the stadium as a venue where he could say his final goodbye to football.

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As per TyC Sports, there is not a confirmed date yet, but it could take place on the weekend of December 12 and 13 or the following weekend on 19th and 20th.

TyC Sports has learnt that Tevez is planning to field a playing XI featuring all his friends across club and international football, having also played for Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham United in England and Juventus in Italy along other clubs. The opposing team will also have players he has shared time with, in a "rest of the world format".

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It is expected that 60 stars from the footballing world who shared the stage with Carlos wil be present at La Bombonera. In addition to his former Argentina teammate Lionel Messi, who recently retired from international football, Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for Manchester United in late 2000s, could also be invited.

The last time Tevez set a foot at Boca Juniors' home venue was back in November last year, when his team Talleres lost to Boca Juniors in the round of 16 of the Clausura tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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