Argentine legend Lionel Messi receives "Princess of Asturias" Award

Oviedo [Spain], October 23 (ANI): Argentine football legend Lionel Messi received a warm welcome in Spain as hundreds of supporters gathered in Oviedo to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, who was presented with the Princess of Asturias Award on Friday, according to Olympics.com.

The Inter Miami forward, accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, interacted with supporters and signed autographs outside the hotel where he received the award.

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The accolade recognises sports personalities for their exceptional careers and contributions beyond their respective disciplines. In Messi's case, it acknowledges his humility and commitment to football, along with his work within the community.

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Messi's visit drew a large number of fans to Oviedo, marking a warm reception for the Argentine star during his return to Spain. Talking to EFE, the former Barca captain expressed his excitement upon receiving this honour, recognising the prestige of the award.

“When you’re there [Barcelona], it’s not just about playing football. Rather, football is the result of many things you have to do, many responsibilities you have before you go to training or a match,” Messi said, as quoted by Olympics.com.

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Earlier this month, Lionel Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires.

In what was billed as Messi's final appearance for Argentina, the legendary forward produced another masterclass to cap a remarkable international career and leave the home crowd with an unforgettable memory. After a goalless first half, Argentina broke the deadlock shortly after the restart.

Messi created the opening goal in the 48th minute, setting up Nicolas Otamendi, who made no mistake to put the hosts ahead. Messi was at the heart of Argentina's second goal as well, teeing up Nico Paz for a superb curling effort that doubled the advantage and sent the home crowd into celebration.

The 39-year-old then completed the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting to make it 3-0 and adding another memorable moment to an extraordinary international career.

Messi's journey with Argentina has included triumphs at the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Finalissima, ending decades of expectation surrounding the national team. (ANI)

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