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Home / Sports / Argentine star Enzo Fernandez inks deal with Manchester City till 2031

Argentine star Enzo Fernandez inks deal with Manchester City till 2031

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ANI
Updated At : 08:07 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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London [UK], September 2 (ANI): Argentina star Enzo Fernandez has inked a deal with Manchester City till 2031, the club announced on Tuesday.

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Fernandez inks the deal with Premier League giants after a successful stint with Chelsea from 2023-26, having won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. He started off his playing career in his homeland for Defensa y Justicia and River Plate, where he won four major trophies, before a stint from 2022-23 with Benfica, which saw him win the Primeira Liga.

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During his time with Chelsea, Enzo developed a reputation as one of the finest midfielders of the Premier League.

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At international level, Enzo is a FIFA World Cup (2022) and Copa America (2024) winner with Argentina and recently finished as runners-up in the FIFA WC 2026 final, where they lost to Spain.

On joining Manchester City, Enzo said, as per a club statement: "Manchester City are the most successful club in England in recent times. Every player wants to be part of a club like this because everyone knows how well-run City are.

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"I could not be happier to be here, and I am ready for the challenge of helping City continue winning trophies. This is a club built for success. If you look across the squad, City have quality in every area. I want to learn from my new teammates and become a better player."

"I pride myself on continually improving my game. Anyone who has worked with me will know how hard I train every single day and how much I put into matches. I give absolutely everything, and I can promise Manchester City that will continue now I am here."

"I want to thank Hugo, Enzo, Khaldoon and everyone at City who has made this deal possible. I want to take the faith shown in me and repay it as soon as possible," he concluded.

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: "At Manchester City, we are always looking to bring in world-class players and Enzo fits the bill.

"He is a complete midfielder: technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goalscorer. He is adept at playing different styles of football. He is comfortable playing a possession-based game, and he can play on the counter effectively, too."

"To have played in two World Cup finals and won major trophies in multiple countries at just 25 says everything you need to know about his mentality, professionalism and technical quality. We are delighted to bring him here and feel very strongly he will improve our team," he signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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