Arjun Erigaisi, Magnus Carlsen headline star-studded GCL Season 4 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative between Tech Mahindra and FIDE (Federation Internationale des Échecs or International Chess Federation), will see Bengaluru host six global franchises from September 5 to 13.

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Icons, established champions, elite superstars, and the next generation of chess talent will converge on the city for another season of rapid, team-based action, with one place at the board still waiting to be claimed: the fans, according to a press release.

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Defending champions Alpine APL Pipers return with Magnus Carlsen leading their title defence, while PBG Alaskan Knights bring together Indian chess great Viswanathan Anand and Arjun Erigaisi. Ganges Grandmasters pair Ian Nepomniachtchi with returning star Levon Aronian, while Fyers American Gambits are led by 2026 Candidates winner Javokhir Sindarov and Season 2 MVP Nihal Sarin. With the stars ready to make their moves, GCL is inviting fans to make theirs and take their place alongside the action.

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Notably, ticket sales for Season 4 have also opened on BookMyShow.

Early Bird tickets start at Rs 349, giving fans access to one match and the Festival Arena, while the Rs 2,999 Premium ticket covers all four matches of the day, along with access to the Festival Arena and Premium Lounge.

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With GCL's "Most Important Seat Is Empty" message putting the focus on the fan, the live experience will extend beyond the boards, with the Festival Arena offering live screenings, commentary, fan experiences, and food on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Global Chess League, said: "GCL is built to be experienced live, and Bengaluru will give fans a chance to get much closer to the action. From the rapid intensity on the boards to the Festival Arena, we want fans to feel part of every move, every shift in momentum, and every big moment of the league."

Season 4 marks GCL's return to India for the second consecutive season, following its Mumbai edition in 2025. After making its mark in Dubai and London before arriving in India, the league now heads to Bengaluru, a city synonymous with technology, innovation, and a growing sporting culture, for another chapter in its journey as a global chess property.

Anil Makhija, COO at BookMyShow, said the Global Chess League's team format is designed for live audiences and praised India's emergence as a global chess powerhouse. He added that BookMyShow is delighted to bring Season 4 to Bengaluru and connect Indian fans with the league.

"Global Chess League brings together some of the biggest names in chess in a format built for a live audience. Over the last decade, India has firmly established itself as a global chess powerhouse, building on Viswanathan Anand's legacy and the rise of a new generation led by Gukesh Dommaraju. We are delighted to partner on bringing Season 4 to Bengaluru and connecting Indian fans with one of the world's most exciting team sporting properties, while making the live experience accessible at scale," he said.

Across nine days, the six franchises will compete in GCL's rapid, team-based format, with six players representing each side across Icons, Superstar Men, Superstar Women, and Prodigies. Men and women compete together on the same team, while every board carries equal value towards the team's result.

With six boards in play and matches moving at rapid speed, momentum can shift with every move, making the live experience central to the appeal of the league. As GCL brings its biggest names to Bengaluru, fans now have their chance to take a seat at the board. (ANI)

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