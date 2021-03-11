Arjun, Priyanka earn World Athletics U-20 C'ships berth

Nadiad (Gujarat): Arjun Waskale of Madhya Pradesh and Priyanka Sirakwar of Uttar Pradesh qualified for the upcoming World Athletics U-20 Championships to be held in Cali, Colombia, in the men’s 1,500m and women’s 100m, respectively, during the National Federation Cup Junior Championships today.

LONDON

England collapse leaves first Test evenly poised

A familiar England batting collapse left the hosts 16 runs behind New Zealand as wickets tumbled on a frantic first day of the opening Test at Lord’s today. England made an excellent start to their new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum by dismissing New Zealand for 132 inside two sessions. But their dismal batting continued as they lost seven wickets for 41 runs to limp to the close at 116/7 after New Zealand seamers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets each.

Sao Paulo

Soccer great Pele urges Putin to stop war in Ukraine

Pele published a message urging Vladimir Putin to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions.

Madrid

Madrid sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have confirmed the long-awaited signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a four-year deal, the club said in a statement today. The 29-year-old will move on a free transfer after he turned down the attempts to renew his contract.

London

Juan Mata to leave Manchester United

Manchester United confirmed that Juan Mata will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of this month, the club said in a statement. Agencies