Arjun Tendulkar bitten by stray dog; fans flood social media with prayers for his swift recovery

IANS
Lucknow, May 16
Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was bitten by a stray dog.
Mumbai se aaya humara dost. 🤝💙 pic.twitter.com/6DlwSRKsNt— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023
A video shared by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on their Twitter handle showcased Arjun meeting Yudhvir Singh, where both greeted each other warmly.
During their interaction, Arjun revealed that he had been bitten by a dog on May 13. The dog bite has affected him to the extent that he was unable to bowl at the nets.
Fans, deeply concerned about Arjun's well-being, have flooded social media with prayers for his swift recovery.
