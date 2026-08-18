DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Arjuna Awards: Divya, Tejaswin, Gayatri Gopichand among 17 named for sports honours

Arjuna Awards: Divya, Tejaswin, Gayatri Gopichand among 17 named for sports honours

The Sports Ministry, however, did not name any athlete for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award this year

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:43 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
(From left) Divya Deshmukh, Tejaswin Shankar and Gayatri Gopichand.
Advertisement

World Cup winning chess player Divya Deshmukh, decathlete and high jumper Tejaswin Shankar and shuttler Gayatri Gopichand were among the 17 sportspersons named for the prestigious Arjuna Award on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Sports Ministry, however, did not name any athlete for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award this year.

Advertisement

Also on the Arjuna Award nomination list are Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, Gayatri Gopichand's women's doubles partner Treesa Jolly, Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist boxer Narender, and young deaf rifle shooter Dhanush Srikanth.

Advertisement

1962 Asian Games gold medallist footballer I Arumainayagam was conferred the Arjuna Award for 'Lifetime Achievement'.

Divya, India's fourth female chess Grandmaster, earned the title after winning the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 in Batumi, Georgia. Tejaswin Shankar recently won a historic decathlon bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian to do so in the quadrennial event.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts