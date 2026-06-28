Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Day 4 of the Krishna Apra Future Star Under-15 Championship was dominated by bowlers as both chasing teams were bundled out inside 14 overs, while Karim Capital Chargers and Meerut Spartans registered emphatic victories at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad, on Saturday, according to a press release.

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Arman Hussain's unbeaten 63 powers Karim Capital Chargers past Jayco Panthers

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Karim Capital Chargers set up the win with the bat, posting 180 for 4 in their twenty overs. Arman Hussain anchored the innings with an unbeaten 63 off 46, striking five fours and four sixes, while Siddharth Tomar got the chase off to a flier with a 24-ball 41 at the top. Jayco Panthers Faridabad never settled in reply, losing wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 88 in 13.5 overs. Yug did the bulk of the damage with 4 for 34, and Arman Hussain returned to pick up 2 for 31 to cap an all-round afternoon.

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Brief scores: Karim Capital Chargers 180/4 in 20 overs (Arman Hussain 63*, Siddharth Tomar 41; Vivaan Dasour 2/37, Tanmay Chaudhary 1/15) beat Jayco Panthers Faridabad 88 all out in 13.5 overs (Radhe 29, Nitin Rajput 16; Yug 4/34, Arman Hussain 2/31) by 92 runs.

Player of the Match: Arman Hussain (63* and 2 for 31).

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Aayan Siddiqui's four-for caps all-round show as Meerut Spartans crush Bahadurgarh Royals

Meerut Spartans pulled themselves out of an early hole to post 155 for 7. Four down for 41, they were rescued by a fifth-wicket stand between wicketkeeper Rachit (42 off 29) and Yajur Teotia (43 off 28) that added the bulk of the runs and swung the innings. Aayan Siddiqui then took charge with the ball, returning 4 for 11 from his four overs to leave the Royals reeling.

Bahadurgarh Royals were skittled for 64 in 13 overs, with Prakhar (2 for 5) and Ashwin Mavi (2 for 13) sharing the rest of the wickets as three fell on the same score.

Brief scores: Meerut Spartans 155/7 in 20 overs (Yajur Teotia 43, Rachit 42; Arav 1/16, Vedant Jakhar 1/21) beat Bahadurgarh Royals 64 all out in 13 overs (Dhruv Prabhakar 19, Arav 14; Aayan Siddiqui 4/11, Ashwin Mavi 2/13) by 91 runs.

Player of the Match: Aayan Siddiqui (13* and 4 for 11). (ANI)

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