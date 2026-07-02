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Home / Sports / Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth felicitates rowers Lakshay, Ujjwal for historic World Rowing Cup Gold

Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth felicitates rowers Lakshay, Ujjwal for historic World Rowing Cup Gold

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ANI
Updated At : 10:08 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth felicitated Havildar Lakshay and Havildar Ujjwal Kumar Singh of the Army Rowing Node on their achievement of winning India's first-ever Gold Medal at the World Rowing Cup in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls (LM2x) event at Lucerne, Switzerland.

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The pair on June 27 won the men's lightweight double sculls title at the 2026 World Rowing Cup III held in Lucerne, clocking a timing of 6:26.09 to finish ahead of competitors from Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

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The historic triumph marks a major milestone for Indian rowing and is expected to inspire young athletes across the country. The gold medal-winning duo, Havildar Ujjwal Kumar Singh and Havildar Lakshay, are serving soldiers in the Indian Army and represent the Army Rowing Node, which has been instrumental in nurturing rowing talent.

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Earlier, in a post on X, the Indian Army congratulated the athletes, saying, "Historic! India's First Ever . Hav Lakshay & Hav Ujjwal Kumar Singh (Army Rowing Node) won India's first-ever World Rowing Cup gold in LM2x at Lucerne -- 6:26.09. Proud moment for the Indian Army and the nation!"

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also congratulated Lakshay and Ujjwal for winning gold. He called it a historic achievement for Indian rowing, highlighting their hard work and determination, and said the victory reflects the growing strength of the sport in India.

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In an X post, he had said, "Golden Achievement for Indian Rowing! Havildar Lakshya and Havildar Ujjwal Kumar Singh have scripted a new chapter in Indian sports history by clinching the gold medal at the World Rowing Cup with their stellar performance. This historic achievement is a symbol of the growing strength of Indian rowing, the players' tireless hard work, and their spirit. Heartfelt congratulations to both players on this proud success, and infinite best wishes for a bright future." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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