Army recruits four meritorious sportswomen under its Mission Olympics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

The Army has recruited four meritorious sportswomen into the Corps of Military Police as Direct Entry Havildars under its Mission Olympic Programme and also as part of its efforts to give an impetus to women power.

The sportswomen include Sakshi, Arundhati Choudhary (both for boxing), Bhateri and Priyanka (both for wrestling), according to an official statement issued today.

They have created history by becoming pioneers to represent the Army in women category at the national level championships in boxing and wrestling by participating in the 6th Elite Women National Boxing Championship 2022 at Bhopal and Senior National Wrestling Championship at Vishakhapatnam, both of which were held in December.

The Army has a long tradition of promoting and nurturing sports personnel and runs a well-structured programme named “Mission Olympics”.

Earlier in the year, Summy, an international level sportswoman, who excels in 400 metres athletics, and Jasmine Lamboria, Commonwealth Games-2022 bronze medalist in boxing, were also recruited by the Army.