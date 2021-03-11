India favourites in the second ODI against Zimbabwe

Harare, August 19

Skipper KL Rahul would hope to get some valuable batting time as the Indian team is expected to recalibrate its goals to create some challenge for itself in the remaining two ODIs against Zimbabwe.

The gulf between the two teams would always make these kinds of bilateral contests lopsided but the bigger goal for the Men in Blue would be to push the limits.

The immediate target for the side should be to try and bat first in case Rahul wins the toss in the second ODI tomorrow.

The early start on a bouncy track and sufficient nip in the air would pose some challenge for the batters. Though there won’t be the Jimmy Anderson or Josh Hazlewood kind of threatening deliveries, but battling the conditions would be a good test for Rahul and his players.

Deepak Chahar had pointed out after the first game that there is little help for the bowlers during the second session and the only time there’s some challenge for the batters is the first hour of the match.

Before facing the might of Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Asia Cup, a morning session with deliveries moving both sides, albeit with gentle pace, would be decent enough extended net session for Rahul.

While Rahul showed elder statesman-like qualities by letting Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill open in the first game, he also needs to get his priorities right before the Asia Cup.

He needs to quickly adapt to Team India’s attack-from-the-outset philosophy and that can’t just happen overnight.

Against a side like Zimbabwe, which can barely take the contest to a top Indian domestic side, Rahul would get an ideal opportunity to experiment with his batting.

Similarly, Deepak Hooda, if given a chance to bat up the order, can also build his confidence. Then there is Sanju Samson, who will get ample scope to build an innings of significance if he plays at No. 4.

For acting head coach VVS Laxman, as much as he would like to experiment, he wouldn’t mind winning the series first before giving some of the reserves a chance to test themselves.

Therefore, a left-right combination of Ishan Kishan and Rahul won’t be a bad option in case Dhawan’s forearm injury — sustained towards the end of the match — turns out to be serious. — PTI

8.42 Zimbabwe have lost their first wicket at an average of 8.42 runs across the seven ODIs in the current home season. The partnership of 25 in the first ODI against India was their highest opening stand in those seven matches.

24.32 India’s bowling average in ODIs during the first 10 overs this year is 24.32, their best in a calendar year since 2003 (23.68).

