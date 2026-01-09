Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool: Gunners miss chance to extend Premier League lead

London [UK], January 9 (ANI): Arsenal missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 table as they were held to a 0-0 draw by the fourth-placed Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Friday (as per IST).

Currently, Arsenal lead the Premier League points table with 49 points, with Manchester City and Aston Villa in second and third, respectively, with 43 points each, and Liverpool fourth with 35 points.

Manchester City had drawn with Brighton earlier, giving Arsenal an opportunity to go eight points clear, but the Gunners couldn't break down the defending champions, as per the Premier League website.

In the Arsenal vs Liverpool match, both teams struggled to create clear chances. Arsenal rarely tested Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, while Liverpool, missing injured forward Hugo Ekitike, also looked lacklustre in attack. Conor Bradley came closest for the visitors, hitting the crossbar before being carried off with an apparent knee injury.

Arsenal started strongly, with Bukayo Saka at the heart of their attacks, but their momentum faded as the first half progressed.

Liverpool grew into the game and came agonizingly close to scoring after a rare mix-up between William Saliba and David Raya. Raya's rushed clearance fell to Conor Bradley, whose shot bounced off the woodwork. That was the closest chance of the first half.

In the second half, Martin Zubimendi intercepted a dangerous Leandro Trossard pass intended for Bukayo Saka, while Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick for Liverpool hit the top of the net, putting the visitors on top.

Despite late efforts from Gabriel Martinelli and others, Arsenal could not find the breakthrough and the draw ended Arsenal's seven-game home winning streak.

After this result, Arsenal remain six points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa, while Liverpool are 14 points behind in fourth place.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on January 17 at Nottingham Forest, following the FA Cup match against Portsmouth, and the EFL Cup match against Chelsea. (ANI)

