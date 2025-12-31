Arsenal beat Aston Villa 4-1, go five points clear in Premier League table

London [UK], December 31 (ANI): Arsenal moved five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a devastating second-half performance that saw them dismantle Aston Villa 4-1 at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, as per the Premier League website.

The visitors looked well placed to challenge for a club-record 12th consecutive win in all competitions after a promising first half, but Mikel Arteta's side emerged from the interval transformed, scoring four goals before a late consolation from Ollie Watkins.

Villa threatened early, with Watkins sweeping a chance wide after Arsenal surrendered possession, while Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa caused problems on the counter. Arsenal, meanwhile, went close through Viktor Gyokeres, who twice headed narrowly off target.

The match turned decisively three minutes after the restart. Gabriel Magalhaes took advantage of hesitant goalkeeping from Emiliano Martinez to power home Bukayo Saka's corner and give Arsenal the lead.

The Gunners doubled their advantage in the 52nd minute when Martin Odegaard intercepted possession and released Martin Zubimendi, who found the bottom-right corner with the outside of his boot.

In the 69th minute, Leandro Trossard scored with a curling first-time shot. While, the goal was checked by VAR, it was allowed to stand.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus capped a dominant display just 55 seconds after coming off the bench, bending a fine effort into the corner in the 78th minute to make it 4-0 and score his first Premier League goal since New Year's Day 2025, which came against Brentford.

Villa scored a late goal in stoppage time when Watkins tapped in after hitting the post earlier, but it did not change the result, and Arsenal fans still celebrated.

Despite missing Declan Rice, Arsenal's intensity and pressing after half-time overwhelmed Unai Emery's side.

Second-placed Manchester City could close the gap to two points when they face Sunderland on January 2, while Arsenal begin the new year with a trip to AFC Bournemouth. (ANI)

