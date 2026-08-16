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Home / Sports / Arsenal blow Man City away 3-0 to seize Community Shield

Arsenal blow Man City away 3-0 to seize Community Shield

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ANI
Updated At : 10:58 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Cardiff [UK], August 16 (ANI): Defending champions Arsenal made a statement in the Community Shield final, cruising to a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester City in Cardiff.

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The Gunners stunned City and new boss Enzo Maresca after just 23 seconds, as Myles Lewis-Skelly's sublime pass released Riccardo Calafiori, who coolly slotted home the opener. It was a nightmare start to life after Pep Guardiola for City, as per Sky Sports.

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Christos Tzolis then played a key role in Arsenal's next two goals, first delivering a pinpoint ball across the face of goal for Kai Havertz to force home the second past Gianluigi Donnarumma, before setting up captain Martin Odegaard to tuck in the third just three minutes after half-time at the Principality Stadium.

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Donnarumma was left on the floor by Odegaard for the third goal, capping a difficult outing for the goalkeeper behind a City defence that looked badly disjointed.

City had already needed Josko Gvardiol to clear Odegaard's effort off the line just before half-time after Donnarumma spilt the ball, while returning star Bukayo Saka also passed up two good opportunities to add to Arsenal's tally.

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In contrast, Arsenal's defence, which had come under scrutiny during pre-season after conceding eight goals in four matches, looked far more assured.

Their determination to preserve the clean sheet was perfectly illustrated when David Raya denied Erling Haaland, Lewis-Skelly reacted quickest to the rebound, and Ben White then bravely threw himself in front of a Jeremy Doku effort.

Haaland and Anderson were withdrawn after underwhelming performances, while the absence of Barcelona target Rodri was impossible to overlook. As Maresca continues his search for the right formula following City's decade of dominance under Guardiola, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal look well placed to capitalise on their current position of strength.

The last team to win the Community Shield and go on to lift the Premier League title was Manchester City in 2018/19, when they also completed a domestic treble.

While victory in the curtain-raiser is no guarantee of league success, Sunday's commanding win could provide the perfect launchpad for Arsenal as they chase back-to-back top-flight titles for the first time in 91 years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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