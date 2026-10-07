Arsenal boss Arteta inks 4-year deal with club post Premier League success

London [UK], October 7 (ANI): Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has renewed his deal with the Gunners following a landmark Premier League-winning season this year, with the deal keeping him with the club till 2030.

A statement from the Gunners said, "We are delighted to announce Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal. The new agreement reflects our shared belief that the progress we’ve made and last season’s success is the beginning of a special period in our history."

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Mikel became Arsenal's seventh title-winning manager last season, with that being their fourth Premier League title and our first in 22 years. He also took the club to the UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

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"Together, we remain focused on building on that success, competing for major trophies in a sustainable way and continuing to strengthen the deep bond between the club and our supporters," the statement added.

The club's co-chairs, Stan and Josh Kroenke, said: “It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited for what lies ahead in this special relationship. Last season was an incredible moment in Arsenal’s history, a moment in which we created memories that will last a lifetime. We are determined to create many more in the years ahead."

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"We share a special bond with Mikel. We are so proud of everything we have achieved since he returned to the club in 2019. He has a deep understanding of Arsenal’s values and carries them in his heart. He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together," they added.

Arteta said in the statement that he feels privileged to commit his future to the club to "work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal."

"This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue. We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together. I am extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support, and feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history.

“This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return," he added.

Arsenal joined the club as a head coach in December 2019, with his latest deal keeping him with the Premier League champions till June 2030. He has been in charge for 362 matches across all competitions, with his win percentage of 62.05% being the best of any full-time manager in the team's history.

Post the international break, Arsenal, placed second in the Premiership with four wins and a loss, giving them 12 points, will continue their campaign against Leeds United from October 10. (ANI)

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