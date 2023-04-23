Arsenal dig their own grave after 3-3 draw

London, April 22

After throwing away 2-0 leads in their last two games, Arsenal came from two goals down just to draw last-placed Southampton 3-3.

Their grip on the lead in the Premier League loosened further.

Late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka on Friday night rescued a point for Arsenal at the Emirates but the hosts couldn’t complete the comeback when Leandro Trossard hit the crossbar in injury time.

A third straight draw for Mikel Arteta’s team after letting two-goal leads slip away at Liverpool and West Ham handed Manchester City the advantage in the title race.

Arsenal still lead by five points but City have two games in hand and the Gunners need a win against Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad on Wednesday to stay in control of their own fate.

“Nothing is over,” Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus said. “We are still five points clear. They (City) have two games in hand. If we want to be champions we have to go there and win the game, that’s all.”

It was Theo Walcott, of all people, who may have derailed Arsenal’s chances of ending a 19-year title drought in the league. The winger, who spent 12 years at Arsenal, put Southampton 2-0 up after just 14 minutes as the hosts dug themselves a hole they couldn’t fully get out of.

Meannwhile, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were on target as Liverpool edged strugglers Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a riveting clash at Anfield today to climb to seventh in the table. All the goals came in the second half.

Bayern slip again

Mainz: League leaders Bayern Munich slumped to a 3-1 loss at Mainz 05 today, conceding all three goals in a span of 14 minutes in their latest slip-up which could prove costly in the race for the Bundesliga title with five games remaining.

The Bavarians, eliminated by Manchester City in the Champions League last-eight on Wednesday, could not have imagined a worst afternoon after going 1-0 up courtesy of Sadio Mane’s 29th minute header at the far post.

Bayern, chasing an 11th straight league crown, are on 59 points and while second-placed Borussia Dortmund, are on 57. — Agencies