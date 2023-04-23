 Arsenal dig their own grave after 3-3 draw : The Tribune India

Arsenal dig their own grave after 3-3 draw

Arsenal dig their own grave after 3-3 draw

Southampton’s Theo Walcott dented his former team’s title ambitions with two goals. reuters



London, April 22

After throwing away 2-0 leads in their last two games, Arsenal came from two goals down just to draw last-placed Southampton 3-3.

Their grip on the lead in the Premier League loosened further.

Late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka on Friday night rescued a point for Arsenal at the Emirates but the hosts couldn’t complete the comeback when Leandro Trossard hit the crossbar in injury time.

A third straight draw for Mikel Arteta’s team after letting two-goal leads slip away at Liverpool and West Ham handed Manchester City the advantage in the title race.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored in the 70th minute to secure a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest. reuters

Arsenal still lead by five points but City have two games in hand and the Gunners need a win against Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad on Wednesday to stay in control of their own fate.

“Nothing is over,” Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus said. “We are still five points clear. They (City) have two games in hand. If we want to be champions we have to go there and win the game, that’s all.”

It was Theo Walcott, of all people, who may have derailed Arsenal’s chances of ending a 19-year title drought in the league. The winger, who spent 12 years at Arsenal, put Southampton 2-0 up after just 14 minutes as the hosts dug themselves a hole they couldn’t fully get out of.

Meannwhile, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were on target as Liverpool edged strugglers Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a riveting clash at Anfield today to climb to seventh in the table. All the goals came in the second half.

Bayern slip again

Mainz: League leaders Bayern Munich slumped to a 3-1 loss at Mainz 05 today, conceding all three goals in a span of 14 minutes in their latest slip-up which could prove costly in the race for the Bundesliga title with five games remaining.

The Bavarians, eliminated by Manchester City in the Champions League last-eight on Wednesday, could not have imagined a worst afternoon after going 1-0 up courtesy of Sadio Mane’s 29th minute header at the far post.

Bayern, chasing an 11th straight league crown, are on 59 points and while second-placed Borussia Dortmund, are on 57. — Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

3
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

4
Punjab

Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

6
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

7
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

8
Nation

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

9
Nation

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

10
Nation

Poonch terror attack: Top security officials visit site as search operation intensified, soldiers cremated with full military honours

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?

While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

Internal investigation by Customs Department found that offi...

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity