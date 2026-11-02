Arsenal end Anfield drought with 1-0 win over Liverpool to go top of Premier League table

London [UK], November 2 (ANI): Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, with Kai Havertz's early strike earning the Gunners their first league win at the venue since 2012.

Mikel Arteta's side made a bright start to the contest, with Havertz finding the net in the 16th minute after converting Declan Rice's low cross. However, the visitors were forced to spend much of the remainder of the match defending their slender advantage as Liverpool pushed relentlessly for an equaliser.

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Liverpool dominated large spells of the first half and came close to drawing level on several occasions. Florian Wirtz struck the crossbar with an audacious free-kick, while Alexis Mac Allister squandered a golden opportunity with a free header that sailed over the bar.

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The hosts continued to apply pressure after the interval but struggled to turn their possession into clear-cut chances. In fact, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target, marking the first time they had suffered such a fate at Anfield in a Premier League match since the 2002-03 season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remained organised and disciplined at the back, with goalkeeper David Raya and the defensive unit standing firm against Liverpool's attacking threat.

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The Gunners also had opportunities to extend their lead, with Alisson producing an excellent save to deny Christos Tzolis after Martin Odegaard had seen an effort deflected away from goal.

Tempers flared high late in the contest as Mac Allister became involved in exchanges with Odegaard and Noni Madueke, but Liverpool ultimately failed to find a breakthrough.

The result leaves Arsenal three points clear at the top of the Premier League standings, while Liverpool remain fifth, nine points adrift of the leaders.

Despite being far from their best in attack, Arteta's men had another milestone to celebrate, recording their 300th Premier League away victory. Only Manchester United have registered more away wins in the competition. (ANI)

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