Arsenal hit Everton for 4, extend lead

Manchester, March 2

As Arsenal pushed further ahead in the race for the Premier League title, Manchester United moved a step closer to a second trophy this season by advancing to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

The biggest celebration of the night, though, was reserved for Grimsby Town’s fans after the fourth-division club produced a famous upset to beat top-flight Southampton 2-1 on Wednesday.

Tottenham were also on the receiving end of a cup shock, losing 1-0 to second-tier Sheffield United.

Arsenal’s focus is on the league and their 4-0 win over Everton at Emirates Stadium saw the competition leaders move five points clear of second-place Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s team certainly appears to be over the jitters that threatened to derail its title challenge by avenging the 1-0 loss to Everton that began a three-game winless run last month.

That win was a blow to United’s hopes of mounting a challenge at the top, but Erik ten Hag’s team remains in contention on four fronts after rallying to beat West Ham 3-1. — AP