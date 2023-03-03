Arsenal hit Everton for 4, extend lead

Manchester, March 2
As Arsenal pushed further ahead in the race for the Premier League title, Manchester United moved a step closer to a second trophy this season by advancing to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.
The biggest celebration of the night, though, was reserved for Grimsby Town’s fans after the fourth-division club produced a famous upset to beat top-flight Southampton 2-1 on Wednesday.
Tottenham were also on the receiving end of a cup shock, losing 1-0 to second-tier Sheffield United.
Arsenal’s focus is on the league and their 4-0 win over Everton at Emirates Stadium saw the competition leaders move five points clear of second-place Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta’s team certainly appears to be over the jitters that threatened to derail its title challenge by avenging the 1-0 loss to Everton that began a three-game winless run last month.
That win was a blow to United’s hopes of mounting a challenge at the top, but Erik ten Hag’s team remains in contention on four fronts after rallying to beat West Ham 3-1. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud