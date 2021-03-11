Arsenal regain fourth place in Premier League

LONDON, May 1

Arsenal regained fourth spot in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory away at West Ham United thanks to a second-half header by Brazilian defender Gabriel here today.

The Gunners had been knocked out of the last Champions League qualification spot by north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur earlier today after they beat Leicester City. But Arsenal responded to the pressure with a third consecutive victory to give them the edge in what has become a two-horse race for fourth place.

Rob Holding gave the visitors the lead with a glancing header from a 38th-minute corner. West Ham levelled on the stroke of halftime, however, with Jarrod Bowen’s shot taking a deflection to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Gabriel ensured Arsenal remained in the driving seat for a long-awaited return to the Champions League although, with a north London derby still to come, the race is far from over.

Arsenal have 63 points from 34 games with Tottenham on 61 points, also with four games left to play.

Son Heung-min struck twice after Harry Kane had opened the scoring as Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City 3-1 at home.

In Liverpool, Richarlison profited from a Chelsea error to secure struggling Everton a 1-0 win and what could be a precious three points in their bid to avoid relegation. — Reuters