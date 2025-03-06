DT
Arsenal romp to record away victory

Arsenal romp to record away victory

AP
Madrid, Updated At : 06:56 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A superb goal from Brahim Diaz helped Real Madrid maintain their dominance of the Madrid derby on Europe’s biggest stage with a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Atletico have been beaten by the record 15-time European champions in both Champions League final matchups and have won only three of 11 meetings with their city rivals in UEFA competitions.

Arsenal made a massive step toward a quarterfinal spot with a 7-1 win at PSV Eindhoven. It was the biggest victory in an away match in the knockout stage of the Champions League, UEFA said. “It’s a massive result away from home in a competition that we love, that we miss for so many years,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

