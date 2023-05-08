Arsenal stay in title hunt with 2-0 win

NEWCASTLE, May 7

Arsenal showed no sign of raising the white flag in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United today to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point. Defeat would have left Arsenal’s hopes of a first title since 2004 hanging by a thread but Martin Odegaard’s brilliant strike and a Fabian Schar own goal sealed a vital victory.

Newcastle, bidding to cement third place and take a big step towards a top-four finish, dominated early on but Odegaard’s sweet strike after 14 minutes gave the visitors the lead. Schar then inadvertently turned in Gabriel Martinelli’s cross with 20 minutes remaining.

City, who have won 10 straight games to catch and then overhaul Arsenal, have 82 points from 34 games with the Gunners on 81 having played a game more. Newcastle stay third on 65 but Manchester United could overtake them if they win at West Ham United.

If ever there was a test of the resolve of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team it was a trip to St James’s Park to face a Newcastle side on a roll in their quest to return to the Champions League after an absence of two decades.

Real win Copa del Rey title

Seville: Rodrygo scored twice to lead Real Madrid to its first Copa del Rey title in nearly a decade after overcoming Osasuna 2-1 in the final. Rodrygo was set up by fellow Brazil forward Vinicius Junior to give Madrid the lead just two minutes after kick-off. Osasuna’s Lucas Torro equalised in the 58th, but Rodrygo put Madrid back ahead for good in the 70th. — Agencies