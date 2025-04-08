DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Arsenal will go for it against Madrid

Arsenal will go for it against Madrid

Arsenal have not made it past the Champions League semifinals since 2009, but manager Mikel Arteta wants his side to write their own history when they host Real Madrid for the first leg of their quarterfinal at the Emirates on...
article_Author
Reuters
London, Updated At : 10:21 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Arsenal’s players during training in London. Reuters
Advertisement

Arsenal have not made it past the Champions League semifinals since 2009, but manager Mikel Arteta wants his side to write their own history when they host Real Madrid for the first leg of their quarterfinal at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Madrid, the record 15-time European champions, have won six Champions League titles since 2009 while Arsenal continue their hunt for a first crown.

Arteta, whose team last year bowed out of the competition after a quarterfinal loss to German side Bayern Munich, urged his side to back themselves.

Advertisement

“It’s a club (Madrid) that has set new standards in world football. This is where we want to be, where we want to belong,” Arteta said.

“It’s part of their history. We have to write our own history. We have to focus on our thing. They can hurt us a lot but we can too. With a lot of hope that we can get a result, that we can do it. We need to be convinced that we can do it. We need to just enjoy it. It will be just the first leg, the intention is clear for tomorrow. We’re going to go for it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper