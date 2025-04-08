Arsenal will go for it against Madrid

Arsenal have not made it past the Champions League semifinals since 2009, but manager Mikel Arteta wants his side to write their own history when they host Real Madrid for the first leg of their quarterfinal at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Madrid, the record 15-time European champions, have won six Champions League titles since 2009 while Arsenal continue their hunt for a first crown.

Arteta, whose team last year bowed out of the competition after a quarterfinal loss to German side Bayern Munich, urged his side to back themselves.

“It’s a club (Madrid) that has set new standards in world football. This is where we want to be, where we want to belong,” Arteta said.

“It’s part of their history. We have to write our own history. We have to focus on our thing. They can hurt us a lot but we can too. With a lot of hope that we can get a result, that we can do it. We need to be convinced that we can do it. We need to just enjoy it. It will be just the first leg, the intention is clear for tomorrow. We’re going to go for it.”