Wellington [New Zealand], October 26 (ANI): Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel said that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is one of the names in the conversation for red-ball cricket, and that for the New Zealand tour, they want a group of bowlers who could act as back-up options for the two Tests in Wellington and Christchurch, and the country's leading T20I wicket-taker is in consideration for the plan.

Arshdeep completed his 100 T20Is during the second T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, taking two wickets. Arshdeep has largely been a T20I specialist for India and is just two wickets away from becoming India's first-ever bowler to reach the 150 T20I wickets milestone. With 30 wickets in 18 ODIs, including a five-wicket haul, Arshdeep has shown promise in a longer format, but has still not received his Test debut yet.

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Speaking about Arshdeep's red-ball prospects, Morkel told reporters, "We are sort of planning, you know, a group of bowlers that we would like to potentially stay behind as cover (for Tests) because of the schedule. I also think closer to the time, once we get a better understanding of the conditions at this time of the year, you know, we will get a clear picture in terms of the makeup of our bowling unit."

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"So at the moment, on paper, in the back of our minds, there are a nice group of bowlers that can suit all the conditions, and Arshdeep is definitely in that conversation. And yeah, I mean, in terms of that, he is a guy who always, you know, works hard. He ticks all the boxes. So if needed with the red ball, I am pretty sure, you know, you will be fine," he added.

Across 24 red-ball outings in domestic cricket, Arshdeep has taken 73 wickets at an average of 30.71, with a four-wicket haul and two five-wicket hauls to his name, with best figures of 6/40.

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On managing the workload of bowlers across five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, Morne said that the tour was mapped out way back and bowlers are clear in terms of their workloads.

"I am pretty sure you're aware there are a couple of guys playing in the India A getting ready for red-ball cricket. In the 50 overs, we will also rotate and give guys, you know, the game time that is needed, we felt for the Test matches. So I think we have got a— I am gonna touch wood— a bulletproof plan at the moment in terms of how we have mapped everything out," he added.

"But, you know, unfortunately, not everything always goes according to plan. So the backup we have got and the combinations we have got are all in place and ready in terms of rotation and making sure when we get ready for that first Test and for the 50 overs, everybody is ready. That is including (Jasprit) Bumrah all the way down," he added.

After the five T20Is, the five ODIs will take place from November 4 onwards. Among pacers in the T20I squad, Arshdeep is a part of the ODI squad.

Pacers Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep, who are a part of the Test squad, with the Tests starting from November 19, are also a part of the three-match India A series. Test regular batters, skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel are also the batters from the Test squad who are featuring in the India A games to get some game time before Test matches. (ANI)

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