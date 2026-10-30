Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian bowler to take 150 T20I wickets

Auckland [New Zealand], October 30 (ANI): India pacer Arshdeep Singh scripted history on Friday by becoming the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 150 wickets in T20Is.

Arshdeep achieved the feat by dismissing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner in the penultimate over of the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

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The left-arm pacer has now taken 150 wickets in 103 matches and 99 innings at an average of 20.62 and an economy rate of 8.65, with best bowling figures of 5/51.

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With this achievement, Arshdeep climbed to ninth place among the leading wicket-takers in T20I cricket. He is also only the third fast bowler to claim at least 150 wickets in the format, joining New Zealand's Tim Southee and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman in a list largely dominated by spinners. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan leads the standings with 200 wickets, making him the only bowler to have reached the 200-wicket mark in T20Is.

The Indian pacer has also set a new benchmark for most T20I wickets by a bowler representing a Full Member nation in a calendar year. With 40 wickets in 2026, he surpassed Ireland's Josh Little, who claimed 39 wickets in 2022. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (38 in 2024) and India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (37 in 2022) complete the top four.

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Arshdeep has also become the third-fastest bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets in terms of deliveries bowled, having taken 2,143 balls to achieve the milestone. Only Wanindu Hasaranga (2,035 balls) and Rashid Khan (2,098 balls) reached the mark quicker.

Arshdeep Singh finished his four-over spell with figures of 1/38, conceding the fewest runs among the bowlers who completed their full quota of four overs. New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, meanwhile, dominated the first innings with a blistering 107 off just 49 deliveries, helping the hosts post a formidable target of 260 runs. Having already clinched the five-match series with a 3-0 lead, India will now look to extend their winning run and make it 4-0 despite the daunting target. (ANI)

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