Arshdeep Singh credits Ponting after 3-wicket haul in PBKS clinical win vs MI

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh credited a conversation with head coach Ricky Ponting for helping him rediscover his rhythm after producing a match-winning performance against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night.

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Arshdeep, who was named Player of the Match in PBKS' seven-wicket victory, said he regained control and confidence after a simple discussion with the coaching staff and a focused training session.

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"Feels good, it goes back to having a chat with head coach Ricky (Ponting). Told him the ball didn't feel right when it left my hand. Had a good session yesterday and the control returned, ball was seaming and swinging," Arshdeep said during the post-match presentation.

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He added that Ponting helped him manage expectations following recent success, including his strong performances in the T20 World Cup.

"The chat was nothing technical. I was expecting too many things from myself. He told me you're coming off a high from the WC win and you can't maintain that all the time," the left-arm seamer said.

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Reflecting on his bowling variations, Arshdeep said he is still working on his "wobble ball" while sticking to clear tactical plans in different phases of the game.

"Wide yorkers, I've been bowling a lot... the plan is simple if the batters are set and there's a longer boundary. Sometimes, when the yorker is coming off nicely, or the batter is new, you attack the stumps. When they're set, you go wide," Arshdeep explained.

He also spoke about his growing popularity, crediting social media for his wider recognition among fans.

"A lot of credit goes to my social media. A lot of them know me from reels and memes," the PBKS pacer added.

Coming to the match, Punjab Kings continued their dominant run in IPL 2026 with a convincing seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

With this victory, PBKS climbed to the top of the table with four wins and a no-result, overtaking defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while MI slipped to ninth place with just one win from five matches.

Batting first, MI posted 195/6, powered by Quinton de Kock's brilliant 112* off 60 balls and a crucial 122-run partnership with Naman Dhir, who scored a quick 50. Arshdeep Singh led PBKS' bowling effort with 3/22.

In response, PBKS chased down the target in just 16.3 overs, reaching 198/3. Prabhsimran Singh starred with an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed a fluent 66 off 35 balls. The duo added a match-defining stand after early setbacks. For MI, Allah Ghazanfar picked up 2/32, but the bowlers were largely ineffective as PBKS dominated the chase. (ANI)

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