All eyes will be on the towering left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh when India begin their campaign in the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on Thursday.

How far India goes in this eight-team tournament will depend a lot on the performance of the Punjab pacer, especially in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is recuperating from an injury suffered during the grueling Australia tour.

Given that Mohammed Shami is returning to the side after a long injury break, and he didn’t look his sharpest in the domestic outings, Arshdeep's role will be even more critical to India's chances.

The 26-year-old, though, looks ready to shoulder the big responsibility of spearheading the Indian pace attack.

Having become the most successful Indian pacer in T20Is recently and winning the ICC T20I International Cricketer of the Year 2024, Arshdeep would be in a great frame of mind to make an impact in the 50-over cricket as well.

Apart from an unflappable mindset, Arshdeep has got the game to make an impact in this format as well. Unlike many bowlers, he is good with both the new ball and the old ball.

He can make the new ball seam and swing, and is pretty lethal with his yorkers in the death overs. And, yes, the towering pacer has got a mean bouncer as well!