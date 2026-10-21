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Home / Sports / Arshdeep Singh just five wickets away from becoming first Indian with 150 T20I scalps

Arshdeep Singh just five wickets away from becoming first Indian with 150 T20I scalps

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ANI
Updated At : 11:39 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Christchurch [New Zealand], October 21 (ANI): Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh stands just five wickets away from becoming the first Indian to reach 150 T20I wickets ahead of the five-match series against New Zealand.

The series against Kiwis will start from Thursday onwards with the first T20I at Christchurch. Arshdeep, who sustained a hit on his shoulder during the fourth T20I against West Indies and featured in the playing XI for the final T20I at Bengaluru, which was rained out, looks on track to be a crucial part of the Indian set-up for all five T20Is.

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Since his T20I debut in 2022, Arshdeep has experienced a meteoric rise in T20Is, becoming the leading Indian T20I wicket-taker at the start of year 2025. In 99 T20Is, he has taken 145 wickets at an average of 20.30, with two four-fers and a five-wicket haul to his name, with best figures of 5/51. With just five wickets to go, the Indian and Punjab Kings (PBKS) pace mainstay is on track to become the ninth man to reach the 150-wicket mark in T20Is and the first Indian to do so. Rashid Khan (197 wickets in 118 matches) is the leading wicket-taker in the format.

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Arshdeep has taken four wickets in two T20Is in NZ, with best figures of 4/37 coming way back in 2022 at Napier. Against the Kiwis, Arshdeep has taken 17 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.00, with a four-fer and a five-for to his name, including best figures of 5/51.

Having taken 288 wickets in 223 T20s, the Punjab pacer is also 12 scalps away from 300 T20 wickets.

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This year in T20Is, Arshdeep has taken 35 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 24.68, with an economy rate of 9.20, a five-wicket haul and best figures of 5/51.

India’s T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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